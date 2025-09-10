Broadway Raises Hamilton Ticket Prices to Record $1,525.50

NEW YORK, NY — Ticket prices for Broadway’s hit show Hamilton have reached a new high, with premium tickets now selling for $1,525.50. This price hike comes as Tony Award-winning actor Leslie Odom Jr. prepares to return to the cast next week.

The new ticket price surpasses even those of other star-studded shows, such as Merrily We Roll Along and Othello. Previously, Hamilton’s top price was raised from $475 to $849 back in 2016. The lead producer, Jeffrey Seller, stated that this increase aimed to deter scalpers by lowering their profit margins.

“What has certainly been frustrating to me is to see that my product is being resold at many times its face value and my team isn’t sharing in those profits,” Seller expressed. He highlighted the need to redirect funds from scalpers, who were reportedly profiting $60 million per year, back to the artists and producers involved in the show.

Despite producer’s justifications, some audience members have found the price increase outrageous. “To pay $849 for a single theater ticket is simply obscene,” one outraged theatergoer commented. Others in the industry, such as Broadway actor Jason Danieley, believe that escalating prices will push audiences toward cheaper entertainment options like movies.

Producer Stephen Byrd echoed this sentiment, warning that Broadway might “price itself out of the marketplace.” In response to rising ticket costs, Hamilton producers have expanded access through a daily $10 ticket lottery and allow 20,000 New York City public high school students to see the show annually at that price. Seller noted this approach is aimed at providing more opportunities for lower-income individuals.

On the other hand, some experts argue that even the latest price increase is not enough. Rafi Mohammed, a pricing strategy consultant, suggested that ticket prices are still too low compared to the average secondary market value of around $1,000. He believes there is still room for resellers to profit.

Even with the elevated ticket prices, demand remains high. Scalpers are listing Hamilton tickets at more than thirty times their face value, indicating the show’s enormous popularity. Seller previously assured audiences that accessibility to the arts remains a priority for him and the Hamilton team, noting, “It’s deeply important to me.” As this debate continues, ticket prices on Broadway are dramatically rising, reflecting a larger trend in the theater industry.