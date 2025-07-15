Broadway Stars Unite for 27th Annual Broadway Barks Adoption Event

NEW YORK, N.Y. — Tony winners Bernadette Peters and Beth Leavel co-hosted the 27th annual Broadway Barks event on July 12 in Shubert Alley. The event dedicated to animal adoption featured a wide variety of celebrity participants.

The afternoon kicked off at 3 PM with a meet and greet featuring adoptable pets from numerous NYC-area shelters and rescue groups. Celebrity guests included Audra McDonald, Cole Escola, Victoria Clark, and Orville Peck among others. The presentations showcasing these animals began at 5 PM.

Broadway Barks was co-founded by Peters and the late Mary Tyler Moore. Over its 26 years, the event has helped find homes for about 85% of the 2,500 dogs and cats that have participated. This year, animals came from organizations such as 1 Love 4 Animals, Abandoned Angels Cocker Spaniels Rescue, and Animal Care Centers of NYC.

The annual event aims to raise awareness for pet adoption while benefiting the involved shelters and rescue groups. It remains free and open to the public, inviting everyone to take part in the cause.

For more information on future events and to see the available pets, visit the official Broadway Barks website.