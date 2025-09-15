Brock Bowers’ Status Uncertain Ahead of Raiders vs. Chargers

HENDERSON, Nev. — Brock Bowers, the Las Vegas Raiders‘ star tight end, is listed as questionable for Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers due to a knee injury. Bowers was injured during the Raiders’ Week 1 win against the New England Patriots and missed practice on Thursday and Friday but returned on Saturday.

Raiders coach Pete Carroll expressed optimism about Bowers’ availability for the game, stating, ‘He practiced great. He did really well today.’ Bowers echoed Carroll’s sentiment, saying he felt good during practice, although he remained cautious about his status for the game. ‘I don’t know, it’s hard to say. I’m just going to keep working out and see how I feel tomorrow and the next day,’ he said.

In Week 1, Bowers set a strong precedent for the season, finishing with five catches for 103 yards before his injury. As a rookie, he led all tight ends in receiving yards last season, achieving 1,194 yards, and continued to impress in his first game alongside starting quarterback Geno Smith.

If Bowers cannot play, the Raiders are confident in their tight end depth. Michael Mayer, a second-round pick from Notre Dame, had four catches for 38 yards last week and is ready to step up. ‘I think there aren’t many teams that have the luxury of two talented players like that,’ offensive coordinator Chip Kelly said regarding Mayer and Bowers.

In other injury updates, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds will play after participating fully in Saturday’s practice. Meanwhile, defensive end Maxx Crosby has been ruled out due to a concussion sustained during practice earlier in the week.

The Raiders are hopeful to utilize all their offensive weapons against a tough Chargers defense as they aim for a strong start to the season.