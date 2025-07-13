Sports
Brock Lesnar’s Flannel Shirt Returns, Sparking Comeback Speculation
STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Brock Lesnar‘s potential return to WWE has become a hot topic among fans following a recent merchandise update. The former WWE Champion has not been seen in the ring since his defeat to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023, leading to speculation about his future.
Lesnar’s absence from WWE programming was further complicated after his name was omitted from promotional materials amid the Janel Grant lawsuit. However, WWE’s decision to relist Lesnar’s popular ‘Beast Flannel Shirt’ on the WWE Shop has renewed hopes of his comeback.
The ‘Beast Flannel Shirt’ had been taken off the market during Lesnar’s hiatus. Fans view its reappearance as a significant indicator that WWE may be preparing to reintroduce him to their broadcasts. Paul Heyman also contributed to the buzz by posting birthday wishes to Lesnar on social media, spotlighting their longstanding alliance.
While WWE has yet to make an official announcement regarding Lesnar’s return, the renewed focus on his merchandise and the increased online mention from Heyman have fueled discussions about what may lie ahead for The Beast Incarnate.
Recent Posts
- Jonathan Milan Ends Italian Victory Drought in Tour de France Stage Eight
- Durango’s Sepp Kuss Struggles in Tour de France Stages 7 and 8
- Iranian President Injured in Israeli Airstrike During Emergency Meeting
- UPS Faces Challenges Amid Corporate Overhaul and Market Concerns
- Panthers Open NHL Season Against Blackhawks in Tripleheader
- Giants Camp Features Chris Manhertz’s Lessons for Young Athletes
- AI Stocks Show Potential Amid Market Recovery
- Microsoft Shares Reach $491.09 Amid Growth Potential
- QuantumScape Shares Surge as Company Advances EV Battery Technology
- Bollinger Shipyards to Build Rocket Landing Platform for Rocket Lab
- Ravindra Jadeja and Brydon Carse Clash During Lord’s Test
- 49ers Prepare for Possible Departures After 2025 Season
- Schwab ETF SCHD Shows Steady Growth Amid Market Analysis
- Archer Aviation Stock Surges as eVTOL Market Grows
- Joby Aviation’s eVTOL Aircraft Faces Challenges as Investors Await Growth
- Rafael Nadal Scores Hole-in-One Amidst Golf Championship Prep
- AMC Entertainment Boosted by Bullish Wedbush Upgrade
- JPMorgan Chase to Report Strong Q2 Earnings This Week
- Big Banks and Economic Data Dominate Financial Landscape This Week
- WWE RAW Highlights High-Stakes Gauntlet Match for SummerSlam Title Contender