Brock Lesnar’s Flannel Shirt Returns, Sparking Comeback Speculation

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Brock Lesnar‘s potential return to WWE has become a hot topic among fans following a recent merchandise update. The former WWE Champion has not been seen in the ring since his defeat to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023, leading to speculation about his future.

Lesnar’s absence from WWE programming was further complicated after his name was omitted from promotional materials amid the Janel Grant lawsuit. However, WWE’s decision to relist Lesnar’s popular ‘Beast Flannel Shirt’ on the WWE Shop has renewed hopes of his comeback.

The ‘Beast Flannel Shirt’ had been taken off the market during Lesnar’s hiatus. Fans view its reappearance as a significant indicator that WWE may be preparing to reintroduce him to their broadcasts. Paul Heyman also contributed to the buzz by posting birthday wishes to Lesnar on social media, spotlighting their longstanding alliance.

While WWE has yet to make an official announcement regarding Lesnar’s return, the renewed focus on his merchandise and the increased online mention from Heyman have fueled discussions about what may lie ahead for The Beast Incarnate.