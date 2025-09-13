Brock Lesnar Returns to SmackDown, Exciting Matches Ahead

NORFOLK, Virginia — Friday Night SmackDown on September 12 promises excitement as Brock Lesnar makes his return, ready to address his upcoming clash with John Cena at Wrestlepalooza. After a dramatic attack last week, Lesnar is set to share his thoughts live.

Lesnar, known as The Beast Incarnate, took down John Cena by surprise last week, leaving him in the ring. Fans are eager to hear what Lesnar has planned as their rivalry intensifies.

In a thrilling rematch, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton will defend her title against Jade Cargill. Cargill, who lost to Stratton at SummerSlam, has earned another shot at the championship. With Stratton nearing 250 days as champion, she aims to secure her reign against Cargill, who has yet to defeat her in a one-on-one match.

Also on the card, Randy Orton is set to battle Drew McIntyre in what has become an intense feud. Orton has shocked McIntyre with sneak attacks, including a brutal RKO last week. The two Superstars have faced each other 12 times previously, with no clear winner—a statistic that adds weight to their highly anticipated showdown.

Fans can catch all the action live on USA Network at 8 PM ET/7 PM CT. The event will also be available for streaming on various platforms across different time zones. Don’t miss out on this explosive night filled with rivalries and championship stakes!