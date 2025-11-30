Brock Lesnar Slips During WWE Raw Entrance but Quickly Recovers

ST. LOUIS, MO — Brock Lesnar faced an unexpected challenge during his entrance on WWE Raw this week when he slipped on stage. Despite the mishap, he quickly regained his footing and led his team to the ring.

Lesnar is part of the heel team in the upcoming WarGames match at Survivor Series. His teammate, Bronson Reed, shared insights into the reactions backstage. “Everyone was quite chill about it. I think Brock himself said it. He walked through the curtains and he had slipped on something… Drew said in his entrance he almost slipped,” Reed explained on The Rich Eisen Show. “So I don’t know if someone had wet their hair or some oil or something was out there on that entrance way.”

Last week, Lesnar made his WWE return as a member of the heel team. He will join forces with Reed, Bron Breakker, Drew McIntyre, and Logan Paul at Survivor Series. This will mark Lesnar’s first match since Wrestlepalooza, where he engaged in a one-sided bout against John Cena.

The opposing babyface team features CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and The Usos. Currently, Punk holds the World Heavyweight Championship, while Rhodes is the Undisputed WWE Champion. Roman Reigns has not appeared in WWE since his last match at Crown Jewel.

In addition to the WarGames match, Survivor Series will feature a women’s match pitting five female superstars from each team against one another. Additionally, Stephanie Vaquer will defend her Women’s World Championship against Nikki Bella, and John Cena will defend his Intercontinental Championship versus Dominik Mysterio. This highly anticipated event is set for Saturday, November 29.