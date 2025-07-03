Brock Lesnar Spotted in Top Shape Amid WWE Hiatus

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Brock Lesnar, the former WWE Champion, has been spotted in peak physical condition, despite his absence from television following his loss to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023.

Lesnar, known for being reclusive, has not appeared on WWE programming since that match. Although he was expected to return for the Royal Rumble last year, plans changed due to his involvement in the Vince McMahon–Janel Grant lawsuit. Fans have been left without official updates from WWE or Lesnar himself.

Recently, a fan captured an image of Lesnar at a private event with his wife, Sable. Still, fans mainly see him through rare public sightings. A recent post from a fan account on Instagram shows Lesnar at a gym, looking fit and sporting his long hair and Viking-like beard.

While there’s no official timeline for his WWE comeback, the new photos suggest that Lesnar is ready when the opportunity arises. His daughter, Mya Lesnar, is also making headlines as an athletic prodigy. She recently excelled in her sport, winning first place in Shot Put at the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championship 2025, following a similar victory in 2024.

This achievement makes Mya and her father the first father-daughter duo in history to claim NCAA titles in their respective sports. Lesnar won the NCAA Heavyweight Wrestling Championship in 2000, and the duo’s accomplishment joins a select group, previously held by Jerry and Sheila Tarr, who made history in 1962 and 1984, respectively.