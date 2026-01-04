Brock Nelson Joins Team USA for 2026 Winter Olympics

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Colorado Avalanche forward Brock Nelson has been named to Team USA’s roster for the Olympic Winter Games in Milano Cortina 2026, making this his first Olympic appearance.

Nelson, 34, follows in the footsteps of his grandfather, Bill Christian, and his uncle, Dave Christian, both of whom won gold medals with Team USA in 1960 and 1980, respectively. His family has a rich Olympic history, with multiple members competing over the years, including his great uncles, Roger and Gord Christian.

“It’s special. Anytime you get to represent your country, I think it’s a great honor,” said Nelson, reflecting on the significance of playing for Team USA.

This season, Nelson has excelled with the Avalanche, tallying 30 points (16 goals and 14 assists) in 39 games. He is a key contributor on the NHL’s top-ranked penalty kill, averaging significant ice time.

“Brock does that, and then he touches every aspect of our game — power play, penalty kill — on top of that,” said Avalanche coach Jared Bednar, highlighting Nelson’s versatility and importance to the team.

In addition to his family legacy, Nelson has represented the U.S. in several international competitions, including the IIHF World Juniors, IIHF World Championships, and the recent Four Nations Face-Off, where he helped Team USA reach the finals.

The Olympics will take place from February 11 to February 22, starting with the U.S. team facing Latvia on February 12. Nelson’s opportunity to compete on this prestigious stage adds to the excitement of representing the nation.

“One of those dreams too, you think of as a kid, and you watch different moments through time,” Nelson said, recalling iconic Olympic moments that inspired him.

Now, with the chance to add to his family’s Olympic legacy, Nelson looks forward to what the tournament will hold for him and Team USA.