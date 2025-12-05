Brock Nelson Returns to Long Island for Emotional Face-Off

ELMONT, N.Y. — Former New York Islanders center Brock Nelson returned to UBS Arena on Thursday night to face his old team for the first time since being traded to the Colorado Avalanche.

The 34-year-old Nelson spent 12 seasons with the Islanders before the trade on March 6, 2025, which brought him to Colorado in exchange for forward William Dufour, a 2026 first-round draft pick, a conditional third-round pick in 2028, and defenseman Oliver Kylington.

“It’s nice to come back here,” Nelson said before the game. “Obviously, I know the other side really well. It’s great to see so many familiar faces.” During his time with New York, Nelson played 901 games and scored 295 goals, ranking fifth in team history.

After the trade, Nelson adjusted quickly to Colorado, scoring 13 points in his first 19 games with the team and later signing a three-year contract extension worth $7.5 million.

As the Avalanche prepared to take on the Islanders, they entered the game with a strong record of 19-1-6. Nelson had tallied 17 points in 26 games this season, including three goals and five points over the last two matches. Avalanche Coach Jared Bednar praised Nelson’s contributions: “He’s been great. He’s really come into his own for us recently.”

The game held special significance as the Islanders planned to honor Nelson with a tribute video during the first media timeout, alongside an expected warm welcome from the fans. Islanders captain expressed appreciation for Nelson’s impact on the team: “He’s meant a lot to this room and organization. It’s great to see him back here.”

This matchup is particularly important as both teams are in the playoff race. The Islanders have shown resilience and are aiming for a strong finish, while the Avalanche look to continue their success. Nelson’s return symbolizes a bridge between two eras in the franchise’s history.

As Nelson took the ice at UBS Arena, he reflected on his time with the Islanders, saying, “It’s crazy how much time has flown. I was fortunate to spend a great portion of my life here and call it home.”