Brock Purdy Calls Trent Williams His ‘Binkie’ After 49ers Practice

Santa Clara, California – Brock Purdy, the quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, affectionately referred to veteran left tackle Trent Williams as his “binkie” during an interview. Purdy made the comment earlier this week during a segment of the podcast “Bussin' With The Boys,” describing his comfort level knowing Williams is protecting his blind side.

“I think when I said that in the interview, they were asking me about ‘What it’s like having Trent Williams block for you?'” Purdy explained after Thursday’s practice. “So, for me, I just said he is like my binkie, because I know my left side’s good. He is a Hall-of-Fame left tackle.”

Purdy clarified that he mostly refers to Williams as “T-dub” or simply “bro,” but he joked about how the term “binkie” reflects his trust in the 11-time Pro Bowler. As Purdy enters his second season in the NFL, he emphasized his gratitude for having Williams on the offensive line.

Williams, who is set to enter his 15th NFL season, is widely regarded as a future Hall of Famer, reinforcing Purdy’s sentiments about the left tackle’s significance on the team. “I’m very thankful for that,” Purdy said.

When asked whether his use of the term “binkie” was linked to his experience as a father, Purdy nodded. “Yeah, I think so. When you’re in times of some chaos, you’d like a binkie for our baby. You give her the binkie, and she’s calm. And when Trent’s out there blocking for me, I’m calm,” he said.

With Purdy feeling secure thanks to Williams’ protection, the nickname “binkie” may become a lasting term of endearment in the 49ers’ locker room.