Sports
Brock Purdy Calls Trent Williams His ‘Binkie’ After 49ers Practice
Santa Clara, California – Brock Purdy, the quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, affectionately referred to veteran left tackle Trent Williams as his “binkie” during an interview. Purdy made the comment earlier this week during a segment of the podcast “Bussin' With The Boys,” describing his comfort level knowing Williams is protecting his blind side.
“I think when I said that in the interview, they were asking me about ‘What it’s like having Trent Williams block for you?'” Purdy explained after Thursday’s practice. “So, for me, I just said he is like my binkie, because I know my left side’s good. He is a Hall-of-Fame left tackle.”
Purdy clarified that he mostly refers to Williams as “T-dub” or simply “bro,” but he joked about how the term “binkie” reflects his trust in the 11-time Pro Bowler. As Purdy enters his second season in the NFL, he emphasized his gratitude for having Williams on the offensive line.
Williams, who is set to enter his 15th NFL season, is widely regarded as a future Hall of Famer, reinforcing Purdy’s sentiments about the left tackle’s significance on the team. “I’m very thankful for that,” Purdy said.
When asked whether his use of the term “binkie” was linked to his experience as a father, Purdy nodded. “Yeah, I think so. When you’re in times of some chaos, you’d like a binkie for our baby. You give her the binkie, and she’s calm. And when Trent’s out there blocking for me, I’m calm,” he said.
With Purdy feeling secure thanks to Williams’ protection, the nickname “binkie” may become a lasting term of endearment in the 49ers’ locker room.
Recent Posts
- Rams Enter Season with High Hopes in Tough NFC West
- 49ers Face Season Opener with McCaffrey’s Injury Uncertainty
- Miss Vermont Sophia Parker Aims to Unite Amid Division
- Ravens Face Bills in Sunday Night Showdown of MVPs
- Michigan House Passes Rowan Act to Enhance Amber Alerts
- Oil Change Leads to Costly Car Dispute in Asheboro
- Prince Harry to Announce Donation to Children in Need During UK Visit
- Seattle Seahawks Defense Gears Up for Strong Season Amid Contract Concerns
- Clásicos Paisa and Vallecaucano Set for Tense Showdowns
- Chase Briscoe Dominates at Darlington, Logano Struggles in NASCAR Playoffs
- Olivia Culpo Posts Adorable Photo of Baby Colette in Matching Diapers
- Sporting Kansas City Hosts Austin FC in Key Playoff Clash
- Chase Elliott Faces Challenges in Cook Out Southern 500
- Lions Host Packers in Key NFC North Showdown
- Phoenix Mercury Prepare for the Playoffs With New Star Players
- Sinner and Alcaraz Set for Thrilling US Open Final Showdown
- Sinner Overcomes Scare to Reach US Open Final
- Brooks Nader Responds to Jannik Sinner Dating Speculation
- Aryna Sabalenka Wins Second Consecutive U.S. Open Title
- Andorra Taste Celebrates Culinary Excellence from September 17-21