Brock Purdy Leads 49ers in Thrilling Win Over Bears

Santa Clara, California — Brock Purdy shined as he led the San Francisco 49ers to a 42-38 victory against the Chicago Bears on Sunday night. The game, aired on ‘Sunday Night Football,’ had playoff implications, with both teams having already clinched spots.

Purdy, who recently welcomed his first child, performed remarkably well, throwing for three touchdowns and adding two rushing scores. “To be able to celebrate was a cool team win. There’s nothing like that. It was pretty special,” Purdy said after the game.

This past July, Purdy and his wife, Jenna, welcomed their daughter, Millie. They shared the news on Instagram, expressing joy in their new family chapter. Brock and Jenna met at Iowa State, where both were students, and they recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

The game was marked by explosive offense from both teams. Purdy’s performance included a 38-yard touchdown pass to Jauan Jennings in the closing minutes. Meanwhile, Chicago quarterback Caleb Williams was unable to secure a win despite driving his team to the last second.

The victory solidified the 49ers’ position to compete for the NFC West title next week against the Seattle Seahawks. Coach Kyle Shanahan voiced confidence in his team, stating, “We’ve earned this. This is the game we want. We have an opportunity to never leave here again this year.”

As the 49ers prepare for their final game of the season, all eyes will be on the team’s path to the playoffs, with the performance of Purdy leading the charge. The Bears, despite their loss, have already secured the NFC North title and will continue to fight for a top seed in the postseason.