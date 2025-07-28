Brock Purdy Welcomes Daughter, Returns to 49ers Practice

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Brock Purdy, quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, took a break from training camp this week to welcome his first child, a daughter named Millie Joleen. Purdy and his wife, Jenna, announced her birth on social media on Monday. Jenna shared an emotional post stating, “Life just became a whole lot sweeter,” alongside a photo of the family together.

The 25-year-old Purdy missed a practice on Friday due to what the team described as a personal matter, which was later revealed to be the arrival of Millie. Coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed the good news after practice, emphasizing that Purdy “didn’t miss a beat” upon his return. “Brock had some family stuff yesterday, all good news,” Shanahan said.

Purdy, who was drafted as the last pick in 2022, made headlines earlier this year when he signed a five-year, $265 million contract, making him one of the top-paid quarterbacks in the NFL. He and Jenna, high school sweethearts from Iowa State, got married in March 2024.

Moreover, this summer appears to be significant for other 49ers players as well. Teammate Christian McCaffrey and his wife Olivia welcomed their daughter, Colette, just two weeks prior. McCaffrey, reflecting on fatherhood, described it as life-changing.

The 49ers began training camp on July 25, and Purdy has participated actively following Millie’s birth. He returned to practice on Sunday, which was the team’s first session after a scheduled day off.

Looking ahead, the 49ers will play their first preseason game against the Denver Broncos on August 9. The excitement in Santa Clara is palpable as Purdy and the team prepare for the upcoming NFL season.