Entertainment
Brody Jenner Ties the Knot in Intimate Malibu Ceremony
Malibu, California – Brody Jenner is now officially married after tying the knot with his longtime partner during a ceremony at his mother’s home on Saturday evening. Sources close to the couple revealed that approximately 60 to 70 guests attended the intimate event.
This marks Brody’s first legal marriage in the United States. In 2018, he and his ex-partner held a commitment ceremony in Bali; however, that union was not recognized legally in the U.S.
Caitlyn Jenner, Brody’s past partner and a notable figure, attended the wedding despite dealing with a recent tragedy. Her longtime friend and manager, Sophia Hutchins, tragically died earlier this month following an ATV accident. Reports indicate Hutchins collided with another vehicle and fell into a chasm.
Although Caitlyn has remained quiet about the incident, sources say she made it a point to attend Brody’s wedding, demonstrating her support during this challenging time in her life.
