Broker Action Coalition Highlights Loan Originator Compensation Reform Focus for 2026

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Broker Action Coalition (BAC) is prioritizing loan originator compensation reform as it moves into 2026, according to co-founder Brendan McKay. Speaking from an office on December 26, McKay outlined the organization’s key advocacy areas for the upcoming year.

BAC’s efforts in 2025 resulted in significant victories, such as the Homebuyer Privacy Protection Act, which prohibits credit reporting agencies from selling potential homebuyers’ information to third parties. However, McKay emphasized that loan originator compensation remains the foremost issue for BAC.

Current regulations penalize brokers, placing their compensation under a strict 3% points-and-fees cap. This cap limits broker pay to 2.75%, a restriction that does not apply to other lending channels. McKay highlighted that this disparity has severe implications for underserved areas, known as “mortgage deserts,” where home prices hover around $70,000.

“If you’re doing them at a 2.75% compensation, you’re not running a profitable business,” McKay said. He expressed concern that such limitations lead to fewer choices for consumers, often leaving credit unions as the only lending option in these regions.

BAC aims to create legislative equity in compensation rules, allowing for a fairer marketplace. In addition to compensation reform, the coalition seeks to adjust how annual percentage rates (APR) are calculated, as the current method does not account for lender credits, which can mislead consumers.

McKay called the existing APR formula a “failure of the number,” illustrating how it adversely impacts brokers compared to retail loan offers. Despite acknowledging the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau‘s (CFPB) past reluctance to update the loan estimate form, BAC plans to push for changes in 2026.

Additionally, the coalition is alarmed by rising credit report fees, criticizing credit bureaus for their unchecked price hikes. McKay termed this trend as “unfettered and unregulated greed,” advocating for a reduction in the credit report requirements for lenders.

To facilitate these reforms, BAC plans to support a bipartisan legislative initiative, informally known as the “FHA Meeks bill,” which would allow homeowners to cancel Federal Housing Administration mortgage insurance once they reach 20% equity. McKay described the current requirement for lifelong insurance on FHA loans as burdensome, especially for those who obtained low-rate mortgages in 2020 but face high monthly premiums.

“They’re trapped,” he noted, pointing out that this legislation could save average FHA borrowers approximately $181 monthly.

Looking ahead, BAC is committed to ensuring fair practices and improving transparency in the mortgage industry. McKay stressed the coalition’s role in pointing out systemic issues that inflate costs and restrict choices for consumers.

“We feel we have an obligation as stewards of the industry to point out problems like this,” he added, indicating BAC’s intention to keep these discussions at the forefront as the industry evolves into 2026.