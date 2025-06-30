Brokerage Owners Open Up About Balancing Work and Taking Breaks

London, UK – Many owners of mortgage brokerage firms face challenges when attempting to take a break from work. The demands of running a business can be overwhelming and leaving it in the hands of others isn’t easy. Michelle Ford, founder of JML (Financial) Associates, who started her firm almost 25 years ago, understands this struggle.

“As a business owner, stepping away from the business can feel liberating, but only once you know everything is in safe hands,” Ford said. She feels fortunate to have a capable team member, Kate, who can effectively manage operations in her absence. “That trust doesn’t come overnight; it’s built through years of experience and shared values.”

Boon, managing director at Boon Brokers, relates to Ford’s experience. Despite having delegated day-to-day operations, he finds himself frequently checking in on the business. “I know this is a bad habit,” Boon admitted, reflecting on the tendency he has to stay connected even when he’s trying to relax.

He acknowledges that the habit comes from the demanding early days of setting up his business. “It took years of wearing many hats for me to feel comfortable delegating.” Boon encourages other brokerage owners to delegate sooner and focus on their strengths. “If you delegate effectively, you can focus on what you’re good at,” he said.

David Brown, director of Curzon Financial, recently took his first vacation without his laptop, a significant step for him. “I constantly work seven days a week,” he shared. “After 18 months, I finally feel like I’ve built a reliable team that can handle things in my absence.”

Ben Perks of Orchard Financial Advisers has a different approach. He believes brokers rarely take breaks due to client expectations. “Buying houses is an emotive subject and can be stressful. The best way to enjoy your holiday is to set up for remote working,” Perks stated, advocating for a prepared and trusted team.

As these brokerage owners share their struggles with balancing work and personal time, they indicate that building a trustworthy team is essential to achieving that balance.