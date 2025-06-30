Business
Brokerage Owners Open Up About Balancing Work and Taking Breaks
London, UK – Many owners of mortgage brokerage firms face challenges when attempting to take a break from work. The demands of running a business can be overwhelming and leaving it in the hands of others isn’t easy. Michelle Ford, founder of JML (Financial) Associates, who started her firm almost 25 years ago, understands this struggle.
“As a business owner, stepping away from the business can feel liberating, but only once you know everything is in safe hands,” Ford said. She feels fortunate to have a capable team member, Kate, who can effectively manage operations in her absence. “That trust doesn’t come overnight; it’s built through years of experience and shared values.”
Boon, managing director at Boon Brokers, relates to Ford’s experience. Despite having delegated day-to-day operations, he finds himself frequently checking in on the business. “I know this is a bad habit,” Boon admitted, reflecting on the tendency he has to stay connected even when he’s trying to relax.
He acknowledges that the habit comes from the demanding early days of setting up his business. “It took years of wearing many hats for me to feel comfortable delegating.” Boon encourages other brokerage owners to delegate sooner and focus on their strengths. “If you delegate effectively, you can focus on what you’re good at,” he said.
David Brown, director of Curzon Financial, recently took his first vacation without his laptop, a significant step for him. “I constantly work seven days a week,” he shared. “After 18 months, I finally feel like I’ve built a reliable team that can handle things in my absence.”
Ben Perks of Orchard Financial Advisers has a different approach. He believes brokers rarely take breaks due to client expectations. “Buying houses is an emotive subject and can be stressful. The best way to enjoy your holiday is to set up for remote working,” Perks stated, advocating for a prepared and trusted team.
As these brokerage owners share their struggles with balancing work and personal time, they indicate that building a trustworthy team is essential to achieving that balance.
Recent Posts
- Brokerage Owners Open Up About Balancing Work and Taking Breaks
- Kevin Rudd Faces Criticism from US Pollster Amid Trump Tensions
- Tiny Home Village Thrives Amid Hurricane Challenges in Florida
- New York Pride Celebrations Overshadowed by Political Struggles for Trans Rights
- Senate Scraps EV Tax Credit in Latest GOP Budget Bill
- High School Students Monitor Solar Storms with NASA’s Antenna Kits
- Musk’s Departure Leaves Uncertainty Over DOGE Stimulus Checks
- Kojima Discusses Japanese Actors in Death Stranding 2
- Morgan Wallen Headlines First Concert at Camp Randall Since 1997
- Investors Anticipate Economic Data Amid Stock Market Rally
- Love Island Drama: Heart Rate Challenge Fuels Feud in Villa
- Channing Tatum, Inka Williams Enjoy Low-Key Romance After Breakup
- New Details Emerge in Air India Flight 171 Crash Investigation
- Aldrich Potgieter Claims First PGA Tour Victory in Dramatic Playoff
- Kylie Page, Beloved Adult Star, Dies at Age 28
- Draymond Green Defends Jalen Green Amid Relationship Controversy
- Singer Rebekah Del Rio, Star of Mulholland Drive, Dies at 57
- Nicolas Hague Traded to Predators, Signs Extension
- Environmental Groups Challenge SeaWorld’s Fireworks Over Pollution Concerns
- Hip Hop Educators Inspire Future Leaders Through Music and Art