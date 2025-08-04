Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed Dominate WWE Raw Ahead of SummerSlam

DETROIT, Mich. — WWE hosted an action-packed episode of Raw on Monday night, just days before SummerSlam. The show culminated in a dramatic main event featuring Jey Uso and Bronson Reed, but it was Bron Breakker and a surprise attack that stole the spotlight.

As the night progressed, Reed and Breakker executed a carefully crafted strategy that left Uso and Roman Reigns reeling. Following their brutal assault, Breakker made a definitive statement, declaring, “We own every part of WWE now,” as he and Reed symbolically claimed ownership by stealing Reigns’ shoes.

The evening began with a tribute to wrestling legend Hulk Hogan, leading into Uso’s anticipated promo about his match with Reed. However, the moment turned tense when Paul Heyman interrupted to question Uso’s loyalty to Reigns, suggesting, “Family always lets you down.” Undeterred, Uso vowed that the outcome of SummerSlam would be on Heyman’s head.

The match between Uso and Reed ended in disqualification as Breakker intervened to assist Reed, leading to chaos. Reigns attempted to turn the tide but was quickly overpowered by Breakker. In a series of bone-crushing maneuvers, both Uso and Reigns suffered as Breakker delivered multiple spears and Reed executed his Tsunami finishing move.

The relentless attack concluded with a devastating spear from Breakker that sent both Reigns and Uso crashing through the ringside barricade, solidifying Reed and Breakker’s dominance ahead of their title match this weekend.

As WWE prepares for SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium in Newark, New Jersey, this show left fans buzzing with anticipation, promising a fierce showdown.