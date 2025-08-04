Sports
Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed Dominate WWE Raw Ahead of SummerSlam
DETROIT, Mich. — WWE hosted an action-packed episode of Raw on Monday night, just days before SummerSlam. The show culminated in a dramatic main event featuring Jey Uso and Bronson Reed, but it was Bron Breakker and a surprise attack that stole the spotlight.
As the night progressed, Reed and Breakker executed a carefully crafted strategy that left Uso and Roman Reigns reeling. Following their brutal assault, Breakker made a definitive statement, declaring, “We own every part of WWE now,” as he and Reed symbolically claimed ownership by stealing Reigns’ shoes.
The evening began with a tribute to wrestling legend Hulk Hogan, leading into Uso’s anticipated promo about his match with Reed. However, the moment turned tense when Paul Heyman interrupted to question Uso’s loyalty to Reigns, suggesting, “Family always lets you down.” Undeterred, Uso vowed that the outcome of SummerSlam would be on Heyman’s head.
The match between Uso and Reed ended in disqualification as Breakker intervened to assist Reed, leading to chaos. Reigns attempted to turn the tide but was quickly overpowered by Breakker. In a series of bone-crushing maneuvers, both Uso and Reigns suffered as Breakker delivered multiple spears and Reed executed his Tsunami finishing move.
The relentless attack concluded with a devastating spear from Breakker that sent both Reigns and Uso crashing through the ringside barricade, solidifying Reed and Breakker’s dominance ahead of their title match this weekend.
As WWE prepares for SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium in Newark, New Jersey, this show left fans buzzing with anticipation, promising a fierce showdown.
Recent Posts
- Impact of TV Show Renewals and Upcoming Premieres for Summer 2025
- Trump Deploys Nuclear Submarines Amid Medvedev’s Provocative Statements
- Red Sox Prospect Jhostynxon Garcia Named Player of the Week
- Roman Reigns and LA Knight Spotted Backstage at Monday Night RAW
- Exciting MLB Trade Deadline Sees Major Player Movements
- Brewers Trade Cortes to Padres, Acquire Lockridge at Deadline
- Brian Kelly Praises Transfer Player Ahead of LSU’s Season Opener
- Blue Jays Seek Victory Against Struggling Rockies in Monday Clash
- Browns Training Camp Observations: Quarterback Battles and Injuries Impact Roster
- Phillies Focus on Bullpen Upgrades Ahead of Trade Deadline
- José Ramírez Shines as Guardians Aim for Playoffs
- Cleveland Browns Sign Quarterback Tyler Huntley Amid Injury Concerns
- Molly Sims Enjoys Family Beach Day in Stylish Bikini
- Confederate General Albert Pike Statue Set for Reinstatement in D.C.
- Patriots Rookies Shine as Team Prepares for New Season
- Diddy’s Ex-Witness Writes Letter for Bail Release
- Pirates Activate Johan Oviedo for Game Against Giants
- Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed Dominate WWE Raw Ahead of SummerSlam
- Cal Fire Remembers Fallen Firefighter Christion Schoenfeld
- Brush Fire Near Kāʻanapali Closes Highway, Power Outages Reported