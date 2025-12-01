Broncos Adjust After Dobbins Injury, Look Ahead to Commanders

Denver, Colorado—The Denver Broncos faced challenges after losing starting running back J.K. Dobbins to a foot injury this season. In their recent game against the Kansas City Chiefs, rookie RJ Harvey stepped in as the lead running back. Despite a slow start, he improved throughout the match, carrying the ball 11 times for 30 yards.

“He got better as the game progressed,” Broncos head coach Sean Payton said. “That suggests he needs more time to develop his NFL vision.” Alongside Harvey, Jaleel McLaughlin was activated from the practice squad and contributed six carries for 19 yards, including his first touchdown this season.

Tyler Badie did not have a significant impact, having one catch for eight yards. Concerns are growing among fans about the running game’s performance without Dobbins, but Payton reassured them, stating, “I felt like we had limited snaps, but Jaleel has played a lot of good football for us.”

Fullback Adam Prentice also played a crucial role, aiding in pass protection for quarterback Bo Nix during critical moments. “Adam did a good job in some of the sub-protection situations we faced with Kansas City,” Payton noted.

While Dobbins’ return remains uncertain, Payton mentioned there’s still a chance he could come back this season. “It wouldn’t be soon, but that has a chance to happen,” he said. Initial reports suggested Dobbins would miss the entire season following a hip-drop tackle against the Raiders.

The Broncos considered adding running back Dameon Pierce after his release from the Houston Texans, but ultimately decided against it. This indicates their confidence in the current running back lineup, especially with Harvey getting more opportunities.

Looking ahead, the Broncos will face the Washington Commanders, who struggle defensively against the run, ranking 27th in the league. This matchup could be a pivotal moment for Harvey and McLaughlin as they aim to bolster the Broncos’ offense.