Broncos Announce Preferred Site for New Stadium at Burnham Yard

Denver, Colorado — The Denver Broncos have announced Burnham Yard as their preferred location for a new stadium, according to a statement made on Tuesday morning. The former railyard, located east of I-25 and north of 6th Avenue, will also feature a mixed-use entertainment district, symbolizing a pivotal point in the franchise’s future.

Broncos CEO Greg Penner expressed excitement about the potential development. “It’s historic, and it gets us on track to look at a new stadium and mixed-use development that’s going to be a huge positive for our fans, the city, and the state,” Penner said in an interview with The Denver Post.

Conceptual agreements are in place for the acquisition of the 58-acre railyard, along with an additional 25 acres from Denver Water, bringing the total footprint to over 100 acres. The Broncos are looking at a multibillion-dollar investment, with estimates suggesting costs may exceed $4 billion. Penner clarified that no new tax dollars will be used in the financing.

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston praised the plan, stating it represents an “incredible deal for the city.” Colorado Governor Jared Polis supported the project after the Walton-Penner ownership group communicated their commitment to private funding. “Those have a checkered track record,” Polis noted regarding publicly financed stadiums.

The stadium design remains in preliminary stages, but early plans include a retractable roof and a natural grass surface. “We wanted something true to our roots while also being functional year-round,” said Penner. The move from Mile High, the Broncos’ longtime home since 1960, signifies a significant change for the franchise.

Despite the enthusiasm, several hurdles remain before construction begins. A community benefits agreement must be formulated with input from local stakeholders to ensure a positive relationship with nearby neighborhoods. Moreover, there are environmental and zoning issues that need addressing, as well as negotiations for additional land acquisitions in the area.

Johnston highlighted the significance of the deal, emphasizing that it is a monumental opportunity for Denver. “We couldn’t be more excited,” he said, referring to the potential redevelopment of both the Burnham Yard site and the current Mile High location.

As plans progress, Penner said the Broncos aim to engage the community actively. “We’ll be open and transparent about what we’re trying to do, and we want their input,” he stated. The project promises to enhance the local economy, with potential benefits reaching far beyond game days.

The Broncos have spent years touring entertainment districts nationwide, aiming to create a unique venue tailored to their Denver fan base. “It’ll be a mix of housing, office, retail, and entertainment,” said Penner. “The goal is to create something that is active on gameday but also the rest of the year.”

With challenges ahead, hope remains high that the Burnham Yard project will transform not only the Broncos’ future but also the city’s landscape.