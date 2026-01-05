Broncos Capture AFC Division Title with Week 17 Victory

Denver, CO — The Denver Broncos clinched their first division title since 2015 after a Week 17 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. The Broncos won the game 20-10, a result that secured them the AFC West title and positioned them as serious contenders heading into the postseason.

The Broncos’ strong defensive showing limited the Chiefs’ offense to just 3.3 yards per play. Denver maintained control for most of the match, although their offense struggled to dominate against a solid Kansas City defense.

Left tackle Garett Bolles delivered a standout performance, achieving a 90.7 PFF pass-blocking grade, the best among offensive tackles this season. Despite odd fluctuations in offensive performance, the team’s overall efficiency has been growing week by week.

This victory advanced the Broncos’ record to 12-4, helping them secure a bye in the first round of the playoffs due to their strong divisional record. Coach Sean Payton expressed pride in his team, noting their resilience and ability to overcome adversity throughout the year.

While the offense’s performance has been a cause for concern, consistent contributions from players like quarterback Russell Wilson will be crucial as the Broncos aim for a deep playoff run. With the playoffs looming, the team looks forward to honing its strategies and preparing for its next opponent.

As they turn their attention to the postseason, every game becomes vital. The Broncos aim to utilize their playoff experience to make a legitimate run at the Super Bowl.