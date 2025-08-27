Sports
Broncos Coach Hopeful for Young RB Audric Estime
DENVER, Colo. — The future of Audric Estime, a running back for the Denver Broncos, remains uncertain as the team prepares for final roster cuts this week. The 21-year-old Estime, who was drafted in the fifth round in 2024, expressed confidence in his abilities despite being cut ahead of the team’s initial roster deadline.
Following Denver’s first preseason game, Estime stated, “I’m older. I’m in my second year in my offense. I’m playing more, I’m playing faster.” In the latest roster moves, head coach Sean Payton confirmed that Estime did not make the final 53-man roster but hinted at the possibility of bringing him back for the practice squad.
“He’s still got a chance. His career’s not over by any chance,” Payton said after a meeting with Estime. The Broncos’ running back position has become increasingly competitive, with players like Jaleel McLaughlin and Tyler Badie earning roster spots ahead of him, largely due to their experience and performance.
Estime’s performance in preseason games has been mixed, as he recorded only 41 yards on 17 carries, failing to stand out despite earlier hopes. Payton noted the depth in the running back lineup, stating, “Clearly, when you add and have the ability to sign (J.K.) Dobbins and draft (RJ) Harvey, that room changed immediately.”
Even though Estime was cut, his potential keeps him hopeful. “I’m just blessed to be a part of this roster,” he said. He aims to impress during the final practices and is optimistic about the possibility of getting another chance with the Broncos.
Recent Posts
- Kairat Almaty Makes History in Champions League Debut
- Astrological Insights for August 28, 2025: Love, Work, and Health
- Nagelsmann Urges Players to Secure Time Ahead of World Cup
- Wilson Launches New Tennis Racket at U.S. Open
- Newark Airport Ground Stop Due to Air Traffic Control Issues
- Filming Begins for Star Wars: Starfighter with Major Cast Revealed
- ESPN Welcomes Former NFL Stars to Get Up Team This Football Season
- ESPN Shakes Up NBA Finals Team, Demotes Doris Burke
- Mark Teixeira Launches Congressional Campaign in Texas
- DPG Media’s Web Application Firewall Blocks User Requests
- Adam Walton Faces Coleman Wong in US Open Second Round
- Alabama Faces Challenges Ahead of Game Against Florida State
- Vis Island: A Tranquil Escape Amid Crowded Attractions
- Noskova Faces Lys in US Open Round of 64 Showdown
- Shane Gillis Adds Third Show at Madison Square Garden in 2026
- Coleman Wong Makes History at US Open for Hong Kong Tennis
- Kings Island to Revive Phantom Theater with New Upgrades
- Ariana Grande Announces 2026 ‘Eternal Sunshine Tour’ Across North America and UK
- Top HBCU Football Prospects to Watch in 2026
- Cold Case Arrest in Philadelphia Mob-Style Murder After 26 Years