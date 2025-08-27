Broncos Coach Hopeful for Young RB Audric Estime

DENVER, Colo. — The future of Audric Estime, a running back for the Denver Broncos, remains uncertain as the team prepares for final roster cuts this week. The 21-year-old Estime, who was drafted in the fifth round in 2024, expressed confidence in his abilities despite being cut ahead of the team’s initial roster deadline.

Following Denver’s first preseason game, Estime stated, “I’m older. I’m in my second year in my offense. I’m playing more, I’m playing faster.” In the latest roster moves, head coach Sean Payton confirmed that Estime did not make the final 53-man roster but hinted at the possibility of bringing him back for the practice squad.

“He’s still got a chance. His career’s not over by any chance,” Payton said after a meeting with Estime. The Broncos’ running back position has become increasingly competitive, with players like Jaleel McLaughlin and Tyler Badie earning roster spots ahead of him, largely due to their experience and performance.

Estime’s performance in preseason games has been mixed, as he recorded only 41 yards on 17 carries, failing to stand out despite earlier hopes. Payton noted the depth in the running back lineup, stating, “Clearly, when you add and have the ability to sign (J.K.) Dobbins and draft (RJ) Harvey, that room changed immediately.”

Even though Estime was cut, his potential keeps him hopeful. “I’m just blessed to be a part of this roster,” he said. He aims to impress during the final practices and is optimistic about the possibility of getting another chance with the Broncos.