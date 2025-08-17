Broncos Coach Predicts Major Changes in Running Game for 2025 Season

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton has made bold predictions this offseason, especially regarding second-year quarterback Bo Nix. Payton believes Nix will rank among the NFL’s top five quarterbacks in just two seasons. He expressed confidence that the current Broncos roster is capable of competing for a Super Bowl.

On Thursday, Payton revealed another expectation for the upcoming season: a “markedly different running game.” This assertion comes after Denver’s disappointing performance against the Buffalo Bills in the wild-card round of last season’s playoffs, where the running backs managed only 37 yards on 11 carries.

To address the team’s struggles, the Broncos made significant changes this offseason. They selected RJ Harvey in the second round of the NFL Draft and signed JK Dobbins in free agency. “We upgraded that position,” Payton stated after a practice with the Arizona Cardinals. He highlighted the importance of leadership from Dobbins and the talent Harvey brings to the team.

Payton noted the team’s running game strategies have also evolved. The offense will focus more on outside zone concepts, better suited to the current players’ skill sets. Tight end Adam Trautman confirmed this shift, explaining the team’s commitment to becoming an outside zone team.

The changes aim not only to create a more consistent running game but also to enhance explosiveness. Last season, the Broncos managed only one run over 25 yards, tying for the second-fewest in the league. Payton emphasized the importance of evaluating both the scheme and the players executing it.

Rookie running back Harvey has already shown flashes of promise in preseason, making notable plays during the Broncos’ opener against the 49ers. However, he still must learn how to recognize potential openings in the offensive line’s blocking patterns.

Payton acknowledged that while the team is optimistic about its running game, the full picture will not materialize until the season opener against the Tennessee Titans, just three weeks away. The competition among the running backs remains intense, with Harvey and Dobbins splitting first-team snaps while others, like Jaleel McLaughlin and Audric Estimé, also vying for roster spots.

This Saturday, the Broncos will rest their starters during their second preseason game against the Cardinals, prompting a critical audition for the remaining running backs hoping to make the final roster. “We’re rooting for them all,” Payton said.