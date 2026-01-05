Broncos Face Key Match Against Chargers for AFC’s Top Seed

DENVER, Colorado — The Denver Broncos are preparing for a crucial matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, which could secure them the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton emphasized the necessity of improving turnover margin to pave their path towards a Super Bowl victory, while concerns linger about the effectiveness of Denver’s run game, especially after the injury to rookie running back J.K. Dobbins.

With Dobbins out for the season following a foot injury, rookie RJ Harvey‘s performance has become essential. Harvey has recorded 12 touchdowns this season, showing significant potential. Comparatively, Dobbins averaged 5.6 yards per carry before his injury, while Harvey has seen his average decline to 3.7 yards per attempt.

As the playoffs approach, the Broncos’ offense must adapt. Payton’s strategy may require rookie quarterback Bo Nix to increase his passing attempts to about 35 per game, a hefty ask for his limited experience.

Nix has shown promise, especially in the recent matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, where he showcased his ability to effectively utilize his legs in addition to his arm. Such versatility is critical, especially if the run game struggles.

Defensive performance will also play a key role. The Broncos’ defense needs to solidify its tackling and pressure techniques to succeed in the postseason. With a historic lack of home playoff games over the last decade, the hope is that the crowd will amplify the Broncos’ efforts.

Amid contract conversations for running back Dobbins, speculation has arisen about his future with teams like the Dallas Cowboys potentially interested in signing him as a free agent.

As the Broncos seek to strengthen their playoff chances, Harvey’s evolution as a player and the overall health of the team could dictate their success in the coming weeks.