Broncos Focus on Playoff Preparation as Riley Moss Faces Coverage Challenges

DENVER, Colo. — The Denver Broncos are marching back from their bye week poised for a playoff run, holding an impressive eight-game winning streak. As they prepare for a Sunday night matchup against the Washington Commanders, questions surrounding the team’s performance are mounting, particularly about defensive back Riley Moss.

Moss has been a focal point due to his notable record of being targeted 72 times this season, more than any other defender in the NFL. While some fans express concern over his consistency, statistical analysis reveals a more complex picture. Players have completed just 52.8 percent of passes when targeted against him, one of the best rates among high-volume cornerbacks.

“I think people underestimate my ability to cover receivers,” Moss said, reflecting on the pressure he faces on the field. However, he acknowledges the penalties that continue to mount against him, notably leading the league with seven accepted defensive pass interference calls.

In a recent game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Moss incurred three penalties, including two costly pass-interference penalties that directly translated to points for the Chiefs. Following the victory, Moss recognized his need to improve his technique to avoid future penalties, stating, “I can’t be grabbing him like that… In practice, it’s going to be a big emphasis.”

The Broncos have also been focusing on their roster amid contract extension discussions. Kicker Wil Lutz recently signed a three-year extension after an impressive start to his second season with Denver, contributing to the team’s winning ways with multiple game-winning field goals.

Meanwhile, injuries have begun to impact the Broncos’ running game. The absence of J.K. Dobbins, who was a key contributor, has sparked concerns about who will step up as the team looks to maintain its offensive momentum. Rookies RJ Harvey and Jaleel McLaughlin have been mentioned as potential leaders in the backfield as the team navigates through the final games of the regular season.

Looking ahead, the Broncos are aiming for a strong finish to the season, eyeing the possibility of finishing with the top seed in the AFC. Although challenges lie ahead, the team is focused on executing their game plan while dealing with the complexities of roster management during this crucial time.

As they gear up for their next game, the spotlight will remain on Moss as he seeks to refine his skills and contributions on the field.