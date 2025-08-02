Sports
Broncos Lock in Courtland Sutton with $92 Million Extension
Denver, CO — The Denver Broncos have signed wide receiver Courtland Sutton to a four-year, $92 million contract extension just days into training camp. This proactive decision secures one of the team’s key players and removes him from any trade talks.
Sutton’s extension comes as the Broncos aim to avoid distractions regarding player contracts as they prepare for the upcoming season. With this deal finalized, attention turns to extending critical contracts for defensive players Zach Allen, Nik Bonitto, and John Franklin-Myers.
Balancing the contracts of Allen, Bonitto, and Franklin-Myers will prove challenging for the Broncos. While retaining Sutton was necessary, the team may not have the resources to extend all three defensive players, leading to strategic decisions about whom to prioritize.
As training camp continues, Broncos management will carefully assess the performances of players like Bonitto and Franklin-Myers. They are expected to first focus on negotiations with Allen and Bonitto, evaluating each player’s contributions and the overall market conditions.
The Broncos find themselves at a crucial point, having secured Sutton but facing tough choices regarding upcoming contract extensions. Making wise decisions in prioritizing key players is critical for maintaining a strong roster and ensuring competitive performance in future seasons.
