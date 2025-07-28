Broncos Lock in Courtland Sutton with $92 Million Extension

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton is set to continue his career with the team after agreeing to a four-year contract extension worth $92 million.

The announcement comes just an hour after Broncos head coach Sean Payton told reporters that discussions were close to completion. Sutton’s new deal, which extends his previous four-year contract signed in 2021, ties him to the Broncos through the 2029 season.

This new contract replaces the final year of Sutton’s current deal, which was set to pay him $14.1 million for the 2025 season. The extension averages $23 million per season, placing him among the top receivers in the NFL.

Before the agreement, Sutton participated in individual drills during training camp but did not engage in full team practices. However, Payton clarified that Sutton’s limited participation was not a result of contract disputes.

For Sutton, this extension follows a career-best performance last season, where he recorded 81 catches for 1,081 yards and eight touchdowns, helping the Broncos reach the playoffs for the first time since Super Bowl 50.

Sutton had expressed optimism about a contract extension throughout the offseason, stating in April that he felt talks were progressing positively.

This year’s training camp has also seen discussions regarding contracts for other players, including Zach Allen and Nik Bonitto. Payton addressed the contract situations, emphasizing good communication without providing specific details.

As the Broncos prepare for the season, expectations are rising. Payton acknowledged the team’s improved perception, noting they have been ranked in the top 15 by various preseason power rankings.

Under Payton’s leadership, the team is focused on moving forward and improving, particularly with quarterback Bo Nix, who has been working diligently to enhance his skills as the season approaches.

The Broncos will officially kick off training camp on Friday in front of fans, marking the beginning of what they hope to be a promising season ahead.