Broncos Preseason Debut: Key Players Shine Against 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The Denver Broncos kicked off their preseason with a matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday night, showcasing a mix of starters and new faces in a game that provided valuable evaluation opportunities.

Head coach Sean Payton emphasized the importance of this early preseason game despite the final score having limited significance for team goals. Payton planned to employ most of his starters for at least part of the game before rotating in additional players to assess their performance.

One of the standout storylines was rookie running back RJ Harvey. The second-round pick from Central Florida started for the Broncos and displayed the burst that has been lacking in Denver’s running game. He carried the ball seven times for 25 yards and added a reception, indicating the confidence Payton has in him in critical situations. Veteran J.K. Dobbins primarily played on third downs, not attempting a rush but adding a catch for four yards.

“We’ve tweaked some things,” tight end Adam Trautman said. “I think we’ve always wanted to be kind of an outside zone team, and we’re just kind of committing to it.”

Harvey’s performance was a bright spot, even as he occasionally relied too much on bouncing outside against the 49ers’ defense. His ability to gain yards outside the tackles is crucial for Denver, suggesting that he could become a staple in their offense this season.

Meanwhile, the Broncos’ offense was less impressive. Quarterback Bo Nix completed 6 of 11 passes for 31 yards over three drives, resulting in a punt, a safety due to intentional grounding, and a field goal. Nix did connect with rising receiver Troy Franklin for some crucial plays, including a fourth-down conversion.

Defensively, the Broncos started slowly, allowing Mac Jones to lead the 49ers to an opening touchdown. However, the unit toughened up in the subsequent drives, led by standout linebacker Nik Bonitto, who recorded a sack and pressured Jones heavily during the game.

Despite the rocky starts for both the offense and defense, the preseason game gave the Broncos a glimpse of their potential as they continue to build momentum going into the rest of their preseason schedule. The evaluation process is just beginning, with next week’s joint practices against Arizona expected to be critical for player evaluations.