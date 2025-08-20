Sports
Broncos, Raiders, and Chargers Make Key Player Updates Ahead of Season
DENVER, Colo. — The Denver Broncos have added veteran wide receiver Trent Sherfield, known for his strong special teams performance and blocking abilities. Head Coach Sean Payton praised Sherfield’s physicality and work ethic, noting that his experience will enhance the team’s dynamics.
“He’s physical as a blocker and he can run,” Payton said. He highlighted that Sherfield’s role will likely be that of wide receiver five while contributing significantly to special teams.
Quarterback Drew Lock echoed Payton’s thoughts, emphasizing Sherfield’s impact on the young receiver group. “He’s been a great surprise, a great addition for us,” Lock said. “He adds an element of physicality and experience.” Lock noted that Sherfield made several impressive plays during practice, including a touchdown.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles Chargers Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman provided an update on offensive lineman Mekhi Becton, stating that Becton is progressing well despite working through some challenges. “He’ll be fine. He’s getting a lot of great meeting time, walkthrough time,” Roman mentioned.
In Las Vegas, new defensive tackle Vance Booker, acquired from the Philadelphia Eagles, is making a strong impression. Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll expressed his excitement about Booker’s quick adaptation to the playbook. “He’s done really well,” Carroll said. “He’s right now battling to play a lot.”
Defensive end Maxx Crosby also praised Booker’s influence on the team. “He’s been flying since day one,” Crosby said. “We’re working every day trying to get it right. So it’s been good.”
The preseason provides critical opportunities for teams to assess their roster as they prepare for the regular season.
