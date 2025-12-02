Broncos Sign Elijah Moore to Practice Squad Amid Winning Streak

DENVER, Colo. – The Denver Broncos have signed wide receiver Elijah Moore to their practice squad, according to multiple reports. The announcement came Tuesday, one day after Moore visited the team’s facilities.

Moore, who stands 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds, was originally drafted by the New York Jets in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. After two seasons in New York, he was traded to the Cleveland Browns, where he played for two seasons before signing a one-year contract with the Buffalo Bills.

In his first four NFL seasons, Moore recorded 200 receptions for 2,162 yards and nine touchdowns. This season with Buffalo, he had nine catches for 112 yards over nine games before being waived on November 26.

The Broncos face the challenge of making a roster move to accommodate Moore on the practice squad. One of Michael Bandy, A.T. Perry, or Kyrese Rowan may be cut to make room. Rowan appears to be a likely candidate for release.

Currently, the Broncos have five wide receivers on their active roster, including Courtland Sutton, Pat Bryant, Marvin Mims, Troy Franklin, and Lil’Jordan Humphrey. Moore’s addition may provide depth and potential for promotion to the 53-man roster later this season.

Moore previously had a standout performance against the Broncos, recording eight catches for 111 yards in a game last season while with the Browns. If he can quickly adapt to the Broncos’ system, he could become a valuable asset, especially considering Denver’s current nine-game winning streak.

Head coach Sean Payton has expressed confidence in the team’s wide receiver group but acknowledges the importance of having capable players ready for any situation.