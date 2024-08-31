Broncos Suffer Defeat Against Redcliffe in XXXX Derby

The Brisbane Broncos faced a challenging match against Redcliffe, ultimately losing with a score of 40-6 in the XXXX Derby held at Suncorp Stadium.

Key mistakes made by the Broncos in the first half allowed Redcliffe to establish a significant halftime lead that proved insurmountable for Brisbane. The absence of injured player Kotoni Staggs, who did not return after a quad injury, further hindered the Broncos’ efforts.

Among the notable performances for Brisbane were Pat Carrigan, who recorded 119 running metres, made 42 tackles, and scored a try; Corey Jensen, who made 52 tackles; and Jesse Arthars, who accumulated 129 running metres along with three tackle breaks and a line break. Despite these efforts, the performance left Brisbane in a precarious position regarding their finals prospects.

The match began with the two teams evenly matched for the first 15 minutes until Jamayne Isaako scored the opening try, giving Redcliffe a 6-0 lead. An unfortunate turn of events for the Broncos occurred in the 17th minute when captain Adam Reynolds was forced to leave the field for a head injury assessment after a late tackle from Felise Kaufusi, who was subsequently sin-binned for ten minutes.

Redcliffe quickly capitalized on the Broncos’ misfortunes, extending their lead to 12-0 with a try from Jake Averillo in the 21st minute. However, the Broncos responded, with Jesse Arthars powering through the opposition’s defense and assisting Pat Carrigan in scoring a try, bringing the score to 12-6.

Yet, Redcliffe managed to regain control when Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow seized upon a Broncos dropped ball, sprinting 80 metres to score under the posts, increasing the lead to 18-6. The Broncos then found themselves short-handed when Xavier Willison was sin-binned for a high tackle in the 30th minute, allowing Redcliffe to score once again through Averillo, pushing the score to 24-6 at the halftime break.

Just before halftime, Brisbane faced a double injury setback, losing Staggs to a quad injury and Brendan Piakura to a head knock. In the second half, Redcliffe continued to dominate, with Herbie Farnworth scoring in the 47th minute, followed shortly thereafter by a second try for Tabuai-Fidow, establishing a commanding lead at 36-6.