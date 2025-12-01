Broncos’ Surtain and Singleton Return as Team Prepares for Commanders

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II, a two-time first-team All-Pro and the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, expressed excitement about returning to the field Sunday night against the Washington Commanders after missing three games due to a partially torn pectoral muscle.

“It feels great, honestly,” Surtain said. “It’s been a long couple of weeks not being out there. But I’m grateful and blessed to be back — to be back healthy.” Surtain initially sustained the injury while tackling a Dallas Cowboys receiver in Week 8.

His return coincides with linebacker Alex Singleton’s comeback after successful surgery to remove a cancerous tumor. Singleton, who missed just one game following his surgery on November 7, participated fully in practice this week. The Broncos, sporting a 9-2 record and on an eight-game winning streak, hope both players’ returns bolster their already strong defense.

“Them guys, they exude a lot of confidence out there,” Surtain said about his teammates who played valiantly in his absence. The Broncos defense leads the NFL with 49 sacks and ranks third in scoring defense.

Denver defensive coordinator Vance Joseph noted the importance of depth, saying, “To get Pat back now, we have no worries. Depth is what you have to have to win a championship, and we have that at cornerback now.”

Surtain revealed that he was unsure of the injury’s severity at first but was relieved when diagnosed with only a partial tear. “I attacked rehab the right way, got it back stronger,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Broncos face a challenge with tight end Nate Adkins, who did not practice and is still recovering from a knee injury. Rookie wideout Pat Bryant and linebacker Jonathon Cooper both participated fully, while rush linebacker Jonah Elliss remained limited with a hamstring issue.

As the Broncos prepare for the Commanders, coach Sean Payton remains optimistic about the team’s health and depth heading into Week 13.