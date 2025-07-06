Sports
Bronny James Absent from Lakers’ California Classic Opener
Los Angeles, California – The Los Angeles Lakers faced the Golden State Warriors Saturday night in the California Classic Summer League, a staple event showcasing emerging NBA talent. However, the absence of rookie guard Bronny James left many fans disappointed.
Bronny, the son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was drafted 55th overall by the Lakers in 2024. During his rookie season, he appeared in 27 games, splitting time between the Lakers and their G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers. In 18 appearances in the G League, he averaged 18.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game, showing potential for growth.
As the Lakers transitioned from their opening game of the California Classic to the Las Vegas Summer League, fans had been eagerly anticipating Bronny’s performance. Unfortunately, according to Matthew Peralta of Lakers Nation, Bronny was held out of the match. He shared on X, “Doesn’t look like Bronny’s suiting up today.”
The news of his absence quickly circulated on social media, provoking reactions from both Lakers and Warriors fans. Many expressed their confusion and disappointment, tuning in specifically to witness the anticipated debut of LeBron’s son in a Lakers uniform.
While Bronny did not take the floor, this year’s California Classic remains a critical opportunity for the Lakers to assess their young talent before heading to Las Vegas. As the league continues to evolve, fans eagerly await future performances from Bronny James.
