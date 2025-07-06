Bronny James Misses Lakers’ Summer League Opener in San Francisco

San Francisco, CA — Bronny James did not play in the Los Angeles Lakers‘ first game of the NBA Summer League on Saturday, July 6, 2025. The reason for his absence is unclear, and there have been no reports of an injury affecting his status.

The Lakers faced the Miami Heat at Chase Center, with the game kickoff at 4:30 p.m. ET. As fans eagerly awaited to see the young star, discussions around his potential contributions filled the atmosphere, especially since the Lakers are looking to build for the future.

In the game, the Lakers ended the second quarter trailing 51-38. Trey Jemison III performed notably, making a layup with the help of Dalton Knecht. The team recorded a fairly impressive shooting performance, with a field goal percentage of 54.5%, compared to the Heat’s 39.4%.

Bronny, who is gearing up for his second season with the Lakers, has been prioritizing his personal development after experiencing a cardiac arrest over two years ago. While he recognizes the noise around the Lakers’ current roster moves, including a new deal for center Deandre Ayton, he remains focused on his own path.

“We don’t really talk about that much, but I think when stuff like that does come up, he just tells me to not worry about it,” Bronny stated about conversations with his father, LeBron James. “Just lock in to what you have going on right now.”

The Lakers are anticipated to face increased scrutiny this season, especially with expectations for significant performance from Bronny. He is reportedly in better shape, having slimmed down to 215 pounds, which he aims to maintain for better endurance during games.

As the Lakers continue through the Summer League, Bronny hopes to make a strong impact when he finally steps on the court. The team’s performance solidifies the blend of experienced players and young talent aiming to make a mark this season.