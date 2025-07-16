Bronny James Shines Amid Lakers-Clippers Rivals at Summer League

LAS VEGAS — At the Thomas & Mack Center, Bronny James captured the spotlight during a summer league game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Clippers on July 14, 2025. Despite numerous NBA stars in attendance, including his father, LeBron James, Bronny was the main attraction for the crowd.

Bronny scored 17 points, had five rebounds, and five assists in just over 24 minutes of play. He shot well, hitting six of ten attempts from the field and making three of five from beyond the arc. After the game, he expressed his gratitude for the support he received from family and friends. “It definitely gave me a little boost, seeing them cheer for me and my teammates,” he said.

The Clippers emerged victorious with a score of 61-53, thanks in large part to Jordan Miller, who led the team with 19 points and seven rebounds. His performance included a crucial three-pointer that sealed the game late in the fourth quarter. “We got it done,” said Clippers assistant coach Jeremy Castleberry, proud of his team’s effort in a back-to-back scenario.

The Lakers struggled, with a shooting percentage of only 34.4% from the field and 30% from three-point range. Assistant coach Lindsey Harding noted signs of fatigue in her team, but praised Bronny’s energy and performance. “He came ready. He had the spark,” Harding said.

Bronny started strong, hitting a three-pointer to open scoring and following it up with another in the fourth quarter that tied the game at 51. His confidence has grown over the past year, which he acknowledged, saying, “I just feel like my confidence is growing.”

In addition to Bronny’s performance, Clippers rookie Niederhauser impressed fans with a spectacular dunk that energized the crowd. He contributed 10 points, further solidifying the Clippers’ strong showing in the summer league.

Overall, it was a night where Bronny James shone brightly, but the Clippers’ team effort led them to victory.