Sports
Bronny James Struggles as Lakers Fall to Mavericks in Summer League
LAS VEGAS, NV — Bronny James returned to the NBA Summer League on Thursday night, but his Los Angeles Lakers fell short against the Dallas Mavericks, losing 87-85.
James, in his second season with the Lakers, started strong, hitting his first two shots. However, he couldn’t find his rhythm and missed his next attempts, including a game-winning three-pointer in the final seconds.
Throughout the game, James faced off against a tough Mavericks rookie, often exchanging defensive and offensive plays. Despite the ups and downs, James had moments where he showcased his skill set.
In the recent California Classic, the young star struggled, scoring only two points with two steals, a rebound, and an assist against the Golden State Warriors. He ended that game shooting 1-for-5 and went 0-for-2 from three-point range.
The Lakers are looking to bounce back when they take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday, July 12, at 8:30 p.m. ET, with coverage on ESPN2 and ESPN+.
