Entertainment
Bronson Pinchot and Mark Linn-Baker Reignite Perfect Strangers Chemistry
KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Bronson Pinchot and Mark Linn-Baker recently thrilled fans by transforming back into their iconic characters from the beloved sitcom “Perfect Strangers” in a spontaneous video.
The unexpected performance took place as the duo was preparing to leave their hotel for the Fanboy Expo in Knoxville, where they were scheduled to appear together as guests.
In the charming clip, Pinchot, known for his role as Balki Bartokomous, asked Linn-Baker, who played Larry Appleton, about fan requests. “People were saying in the comments that they wanted us to be the characters. Would you like to do it on three?” he asked before launching into their classic routine.
As the video unfolds, Pinchot humorously removes Linn-Baker’s glasses, playfully noting, “Cousin Larry didn’t wear specs!” The chemistry between the actors appeared as natural as ever, harking back to their eight-season run from 1986 to 1993.
“We finally decided to just haul off and get in character… so here we are as Cousin Balki & Cousin Larry,” Pinchot captioned the video, showcasing that their comedic timing and mutual affection remain undiminished despite the years.
The series, which followed the humorous escapades of an enthusiastic immigrant from the fictional island of Mypos living with his uptight cousin in Chicago, holds a special place in fans’ hearts.
Pinchot expressed the enduring bond he shares with Linn-Baker, saying, “We text and call each other all the time. Mark, I mean, he’s so embedded in my heart. You talk about no time passing. When I get together with Mark, we’re already laughing.”
This chemistry was legendary during their “Perfect Strangers” days, becoming a vital element of the show’s success. “That’s what made the show,” Pinchot added, emphasizing the connection they shared that resonated with audiences.
During their early auditions, their ability to improvise was evident. “We did the Dance of Joy like that,” Pinchot recalled, referring to Balki’s signature celebratory dance. “All they said in the script was, ‘they do the Dance of Joy.’”
Both actors have enjoyed successful careers since the sitcom ended, with Linn-Baker acting in Broadway shows and HBO’s “The Leftovers,” and Pinchot taking roles in films like “True Romance.”
Their recent reunion demonstrates that the spirit of “Perfect Strangers” lives on among fans, reaffirming the show’s role in the golden era of physical comedy.
