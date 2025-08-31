Sports
Bronson Reed’s Controversial Shirt Design Sparks Speculation Ahead of WWE Clash
STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Bronson Reed, a prominent wrestler in WWE, is stirring up attention as he gears up for his upcoming match against Roman Reigns at WWE Clash In Paris. Since returning to the ring earlier this year, Reed has made headlines for his antics involving stealing Reigns’ shoes.
In an unexpected twist, Reed released a new shirt for fans that has caused quite a stir. The original shirt featured the phrase ‘Tribal Thief’ alongside a design that strongly resembled Reigns’ Air Jordans. However, WWE Shop has since removed this design, replacing it with a new version that omits the shoes entirely.
Speculation abounds regarding the change, with many fans believing WWE made the decision to avoid potential copyright issues with Nike, the manufacturer of the popular Air Jordans. Neither WWE nor Reed have officially commented on the reasons behind the design alteration.
Reed’s antics have not gone unnoticed, as he attempts to elevate his status within WWE. A victory over Roman Reigns, one of the organization’s biggest stars, would significantly enhance Reed’s reputation. Fans are eagerly anticipating the match in Paris, where Reed hopes to continue his ‘Shoe-la Fala’ character arc. Despite the design changes, Reed’s determination remains clear as he heads towards this high-profile showdown.
Recent Posts
- Legendary Broadcaster ‘Super Jay’ Johnson Dies at 78
- Zendaya Celebrates 29th Birthday: Remembering Her Iconic Dance Battle
- Mexican Soprano Lourdes Ambriz Dies at Age 67
- Dončić’s Triple-Double Fuels Slovenia’s Win at EuroBasket
- Dwayne Johnson Embraces Vulnerability in ‘The Smashing Machine’
- Minneapolis Mass Shooting Leaves Two Children Dead, Community Mourning
- Craig Jones Invitational 2 Kicks Off with Intense Grappling Action in Las Vegas
- Labor Day 2025: What Will Be Open and Closed
- LeAnn Rimes Celebrates 43rd Birthday with Family at Nobu
- Julia Stewart Reveals Bold Business Move on Podcast
- Oasis Returns to America: A Long-Awaited Comeback
- WNBA Playoff Race Heats Up as Stars Shine
- Labor Day 2025: What’s Open and Closed This Holiday Weekend
- Ben Kingsley Returns in New Film Exploring Christ’s Life
- Miami Hurricanes Face Tough Test Against Notre Dame on Sunday Night
- Chiefs Cornerback McDuffie Unlikely to Sign Extension Before Season Opener
- Goats Flee Brushfire in Sylmar, California
- New Tron: Ares Ride Overlay Debuts at Walt Disney World and Shanghai Disneyland
- Jimmy Johnson Reunites with Miami Hurricanes and Former Players
- Mekhi Becton Faces Allegations from Pregnant Mistress on Social Media