Bronson Reed’s Controversial Shirt Design Sparks Speculation Ahead of WWE Clash

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Bronson Reed, a prominent wrestler in WWE, is stirring up attention as he gears up for his upcoming match against Roman Reigns at WWE Clash In Paris. Since returning to the ring earlier this year, Reed has made headlines for his antics involving stealing Reigns’ shoes.

In an unexpected twist, Reed released a new shirt for fans that has caused quite a stir. The original shirt featured the phrase ‘Tribal Thief’ alongside a design that strongly resembled Reigns’ Air Jordans. However, WWE Shop has since removed this design, replacing it with a new version that omits the shoes entirely.

Speculation abounds regarding the change, with many fans believing WWE made the decision to avoid potential copyright issues with Nike, the manufacturer of the popular Air Jordans. Neither WWE nor Reed have officially commented on the reasons behind the design alteration.

Reed’s antics have not gone unnoticed, as he attempts to elevate his status within WWE. A victory over Roman Reigns, one of the organization’s biggest stars, would significantly enhance Reed’s reputation. Fans are eagerly anticipating the match in Paris, where Reed hopes to continue his ‘Shoe-la Fala’ character arc. Despite the design changes, Reed’s determination remains clear as he heads towards this high-profile showdown.