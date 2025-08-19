Bronx Shooting Victim Dies After Month-Long Battle for Survival

BRONX, N.Y. — A 21-year-old man died a month after being shot in the neck on a Bronx street, police said Monday.

Randy Varona was shot just outside Crotona Park around 3:35 p.m. on July 6. Medics found him unconscious and unresponsive at the scene and rushed him to a nearby hospital.

Varona was listed in critical condition and spent over a month clinging to life. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries last Tuesday, according to law enforcement.

Police reported that no arrests have been made in connection with his shooting. Varona lived just around the block from where the incident occurred.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death is ongoing.