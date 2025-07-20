Bronx Zoo’s World of Darkness Exhibit Reopens After 16 Years

BRONX, New York — The Bronx Zoo has reopened its popular World of Darkness exhibit, showcasing 25 species of nocturnal animals, after a 16-year hiatus. The exhibit, which first debuted in 1969, closed in 2009 due to budget shortfalls.

This past weekend, visitors were welcomed back to the revamped exhibit featuring animals such as pygmy slow lorises, blind cave fish, blood pythons, and Egyptian fruit bats. The zoo’s new lighting technology allows visitors to observe these creatures during the daytime using a unique reverse light cycle.

“The new World of Darkness offers visitors an extraordinary opportunity to step into the hidden world of nocturnal animals,” said Jim Breheny, director of the Bronx Zoo and Executive Vice President of the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS). “It brings attention to an entire array of unseen species that need our protection in nature.”

The 13,000-square-foot exhibit comprises 21 habitats and features acoustic panels that resemble the forest canopy. The programmable LED lighting system simulates the natural transitions of dusk and dawn, enhancing the immersive experience for guests.

In addition to its animal exhibits, World of Darkness aims to educate the public about conservation efforts. Interactive lightboxes are available for guests of all ages to engage with throughout the space. Notably, this exhibit marks the Bronx Zoo’s first permanent bilingual presentation, providing information in both English and Spanish.

Admission to the World of Darkness is included in all zoo tickets. The attraction operates year-round, with tickets priced at $38.20 for adults and $28.20 for children ages 3 to 12. Last entry is 30 minutes before the park closes.