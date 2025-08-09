Brooke Biermann Advances to Semi-Finals with Local Support

Bandon, Oregon — Brooke Biermann of Wildwood, Mo., advanced to the semi-finals of the U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship on Friday afternoon, winning her quarter-final match against Arianna Lau of Hong Kong by a score of 3 and 2. The victory took place at the renowned Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, known for its challenging coastal courses.

A group of local caddies gathered at the Arcade Tavern nearby, cheering her on as the match was broadcasted live. “Beer man! Love that name!” one caddie exclaimed, raising a glass in support of Biermann, whose last name is pronounced ‘beer-man,’ sparking a playful connection with the name.

Biermann, a recent Michigan State University graduate, seemed amused by her newfound fanbase, noting, “Really? That’s funny,” when informed about the cheers from the caddies.

Her father, Bill Biermann, who has been her caddie during the event, also joined in the light-hearted banter. “I just know it’s not Italian,” he joked when asked about the German origins of their surname.

Biermann’s win sets up an all-Missouri match against Lyla Louderbaugh, 20, from Buffalo, Mo. In the other semi-final, 19-year-old Ella Scaysbrook from Australia will face off against Megha Ganne of Holmdel, N.J. The matches will be broadcast live at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Scaysbrook compared Bandon Dunes to the golf courses in her home country, stating, “It’s firm, bouncy, lots of wind,” as she reflected on her comfortable play throughout the tournament after entering as the 63rd seed.

Megha Ganne, who gained recognition during the 2021 U.S. Open, has faced tough competition in her journey to the semi-finals, eliminating three top-ranked amateurs in her past matches.

Meanwhile, veteran caddie Robin Oliver is hoping for more local success as he carries the bag for Louderbaugh, who pulled off a significant upset by defeating World No. 1 amateur Kiara Romero in 20 holes.

The conditions at Bandon Dunes shifted dramatically on Friday, with winds reaching up to 30 miles per hour, complicating the play for many competitors. This windy pattern is expected to continue into Saturday’s matches.