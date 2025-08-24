Brooke Henderson Shares Lead at CPKC Women’s Open with Stellar Performance

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario — Canadian golfer Brooke Henderson made a remarkable comeback during the CPKC Women's Open, shooting a 6-under 65 on Saturday. Her performance included an eagle from a greenside bunker on the par-4 17th hole, thrilling her many fans on hand.

“Before I got into the bunker I was thinking, ‘I can make this. It’s very makeable,'” Henderson said after the round. “I was really happy with where the tee shot ended up and had a really good line in the bunker. I knew I had to hit it soft because it was really fast. It was nice to land it right where I wanted to and see it go in.”

Henderson, who won this tournament in 2018, carded six birdies and two bogeys amid breezy and cloudy conditions at Mississaugua Golf and Country Club. She expressed her fondness for the event, stating, “It’s always been a really special week. I feel like I’ve learned so much every single year playing in it.”

She shares the lead at 11-under 202 with Australia’s Minjee Lee, who also shot a 65. Lee had a standout moment chipping in for birdie on the par-4 eighth hole and hitting a long eagle putt on the par-5 12th hole. “I would say those two [eagles] are my highlights and, obviously, the chip-in on the last,” said Lee.

Lee is coming off a win at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship in June, marking her third major title. She mentioned her excitement about competing with Henderson in the final group, saying, “I think it will just be extra exciting being in the final group with Brooke.”

After some challenges early in the tournament, Henderson rebounded from a slow start. She played the first 11 holes of the first round at 3 over, finishing with an even-par 71 before improving with a 66 on Friday. “It’s just so exciting to be playing here this week,” she said, acknowledging the supportive crowd.

In third place, Akie Iwai, last week’s Portland Classic winner, faced difficulties, bogeying the first three holes on her way to a 72. She now shares the spot at 8 under with top-ranked Atthaya Thitikul, who shot 69. Thitikul is making her first appearance since becoming the world No. 1.

Fifteen-year-old Canadian amateur Aphrodite Deng, who had a strong start with an opening 66, remains a contender at 6 under after a 68. Deng shared her gratitude for the support: “It’s been incredible with all the people out here supporting me.” Meanwhile, Jessica Korda sits tied for 24th at 3 under after a 72.