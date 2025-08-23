Brooke Hogan Questions Details Surrounding Father Hulk Hogan’s Death

LOS ANGELES, California — Brooke Hogan, the daughter of pro-wrestling legend Hulk Hogan, is raising questions about the circumstances surrounding her father’s death. Hulk Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea, died on July 24 at the age of 71 from cardiac arrest at his home in Clearwater, Florida.

Brooke expressed her concerns on Instagram this week, stating that she has received calls from professionals, including police officers and nurses, who were involved on the day of her father’s death. She claims they are urging her to request body cam footage and 911 dispatch tapes, as they might contain details that could alter the narrative surrounding his passing.

“Those same professionals feel so passionately about what they witnessed, they have continued to contact me and push me to find specific answers to this very day,” Brooke wrote. “They are quite literally putting their careers at risk because they feel so compelled to do the right thing.”

Following Hogan’s passing, he was laid to rest during a private funeral. Brooke revealed that she feels powerless in decisions regarding her father’s legacy, saying it is all managed by his widow, Sky Daily. She stated, “It’s all up to my dad’s wife and I have zero control. I can not do anything, my hands are tied, and I have no say in anything regarding my dad — even as his daughter.”

Brooke is also uncertain about the timing of Hogan’s cremation and is awaiting an autopsy. She mentioned that her brother has informed her of an autopsy, though she is unsure who will conduct it. “Any information I receive from an autopsy — if one happens — I will be keeping private out of respect for my father,” she explained.

Authorities are currently conducting an investigation into Hogan’s death, but they have stated that there are no signs of foul play. Documents released last month indicated that his official cause of death was a heart attack and revealed a history of leukemia, which was previously unknown to the public.

Brooke remains skeptical of the information from officials. She wrote, “All body cam footage and 911 dispatch calls are not available via the Freedom of Information Act. It’s all on lockdown. I do not know why.”

She concluded her statement by reflecting on the situation, saying, “At the end of the day, answers would be great, but none of it brings my dad back. And my hands are tied.”