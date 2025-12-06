Brooke Shields’ Daughter Mocks Job-Seeking Advice in Viral TikTok

NEW YORK, NY — Rowan Henchy, daughter of actress Brooke Shields, humorously showcased her father’s ambitious job-seeking advice in a TikTok skit that has gone viral. The recent Wake Forest University graduate shared her comedic take on how her dad envisions her approaching potential employers.

The skit features Rowan in her kitchen, dressed in a black trench coat and glasses while holding a clipboard. She begins with a mock handshake, introducing herself and insisting she’d like to speak with a higher-up at Disney Channel. Her confident delivery quickly dissolves into laughter as she recognizes the absurdity of the scenario.

“Hi, Rowan Henchy… recent graduate from Wake Forest University. I’d like to speak with your boss,” she confidently states, later exclaiming, “I don’t think you understand, I would like to speak with your boss,” as her laughter results in more exaggerated humor.

Rowan mimics the energy of someone abruptly interrupting a meeting, stating, “So sorry to abruptly interrupt, I see everyone’s in a meeting altogether. So I’m going to start by handing out my résumé,” as she pretends to distribute papers around the room.

She dives into her mock motivational pitch, saying, “With a degree in [insert degree], I am willing and able to bring a new perspective…” Rowan adds her commitment to securing a job, insisting she would never pass up an opportunity. “That’s right, I am what this company needs, and I will not leave here until I sign an acceptance letter.”

Concluding her performance, she dramatically asserts, “You have me, you have all of me. What do you say? Let’s make this official.”

Brooke Shields shares two daughters with filmmaker Chris Henchy. Rowan, born in 2003, often shares insights into her post-graduation journey on social media, making her a relatable figure to her generation.