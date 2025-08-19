Brooke Shields Reveals Her Favorite Must-Have Products

NEW YORK, NY — Brooke Shields opened up about her go-to beauty products this week, sharing her favorites that she can’t live without while working on set. The actress, currently filming Netflix’s “Mother of the Bride,” detailed her skincare and makeup essentials, which she described as her ‘glow-to’ items.

Shields expressed her love for a new tanning product called Tan-Luxe, stating, “I’m kind of addicted to it. It just bronzed me so naturally, and it doesn’t get orange.” She used Tan-Luxe weekly during her filming, explaining that its lack of smell sets it apart from her previous go-to, Jergens, which she said had an unpleasant odor.

“With Tan-Luxe, I was amazed at how good the color was, how not smelly it was,” Shields added, noting that it does not stain her sheets. Aside from the tanning product, Shields mentioned other essentials that make a difference in her routine, including a hair detangler she discovered while performing at the Carlyle.

<p“That detangler doesn’t rip my hair, wet or dry,” she said. She also highlighted a specific lash serum she has been loyal to for years, which has garnered compliments from makeup artists about her long lashes. “If I do it consistently, people comment on my lashes and say, ‘They’re just so long,’” she said.

<pThis discussion about her beauty staples was part of a deeper conversation on her personal preferences and product loyalties. These recommendations echo her ongoing engagement with fans about her beauty routine. Shields encourages others to find products that work for them, emphasizing the importance of self-care in her busy schedule.

<pHannah, the reporter for Page Six Style who wrote this article, contributes extensively to beauty and product testing discussions. Her work often includes insights from stylists, product testers, and celebrities themselves, highlighting the most effective and sought-after products in the market.