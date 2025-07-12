Brookfield Zoo Unveils New $66 Million Primate Complex

Brookfield, Illinois — The Brookfield Zoo Chicago opened its new “James & Elizabeth Bramsen Tropical Forests” outdoor primate complex on July 10, introducing visitors to an expansive habitat designed for gorillas, orangutans, and smaller primate species.

The project, which costs $66 million, is the largest in the zoo’s history. Dr. Michael Adkesson, the zoo’s president and CEO, described the launch as a monumental achievement. “It’s a monumental achievement,” Adkesson said during the opening ceremony, reflecting on the transformation of the zoo’s environment.

The “Tropical Forests” complex includes an outdoor trail that winds through areas for two gorilla troops, along with viewing opportunities for other primate species. Notably, the zoo’s first bachelor gorilla group, consisting of brothers Shango and Barney, also resides here.

Visitors can experience the new space by observing a gorilla troop led by Jontu, notable for his muscular build and commanding presence. “This is the first time that they’ve had an environment where they can feel the grass under their feet and the sun on their face,” Adkesson emphasized.

The design integrates natural elements such as grass, waterfalls, and streams to create microclimates, allowing animals to thrive in comfort. The space includes dynamic enrichment devices to encourage natural foraging behaviors among the zoo’s inhabitants.

In addition to enjoyment, the zoo aims to foster connections between animals and humans, emphasizing conservation efforts. Visitors can recycle old mobile phones at the Gorilla Conservation Center to aid in reducing the demand for minerals mined in gorilla habitats.

Among the rescued animals are spider monkeys recently confiscated from the illegal wildlife trade. Adkesson highlighted the zoo’s commitment to using its new initiatives to inspire conservation actions among its guests.

Looking ahead, the zoo plans to develop a project focused on African savanna landscapes, furthering its commitment to transforming zoological experiences. “We’ve created something truly magnificent,” Adkesson concluded, excited for what lies ahead for the Brookfield Zoo.