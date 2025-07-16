Brookhaven to Demolish Historic Lufker Airport for Open Space

East Moriches, New York — Brookhaven Town crews are set to begin demolishing the historic Lufker Airport on Thursday. This marks the end of a significant chapter in local aviation history. The 2,300-foot grass runway has been a welcoming spot for amateur pilots and aviation enthusiasts for generations.

The demolition is part of a $5.28 million land acquisition project aimed at converting the 15-acre site into permanent open space. Brookhaven officials said the project is funded 75% by the town and 25% by Suffolk County, with a $75,000 budget for the demolition itself.

Officials describe this move as essential in their ongoing efforts to reduce overdevelopment and protect green spaces in the community. “Transforming this site into permanent open space reflects our commitment to land preservation, environmental stewardship, and community well-being,” said Brookhaven Town Supervisor Dan Panico. “This decision honors the past while securing a more sustainable and accessible future.”

Lufker Airport, once a hub for hobbyist pilots and flight training, has a rich history in aviation. Historians note that many notable figures flew from the airfield, including Juan Trippe, founder of Pan American Airways, and actor Cliff Robertson, a frequent visitor to the Hamptons. The site, located at 115 Montauk Highway, was farm land before becoming an airport in the 1940s.

During the 1990s, notable personalities such as John F. Kennedy Jr. used Lufker to escape paparazzi at busier airports in the Hamptons. Former New York Governor George Pataki also landed there in his state helicopter.

Councilwoman Karen Dunne Kesnig, representing the area, praised the initiative. “By partnering with Suffolk County, this important community landmark will forever be preserved as open space,” she said.