News
Brookhaven to Demolish Historic Lufker Airport for Open Space
East Moriches, New York — Brookhaven Town crews are set to begin demolishing the historic Lufker Airport on Thursday. This marks the end of a significant chapter in local aviation history. The 2,300-foot grass runway has been a welcoming spot for amateur pilots and aviation enthusiasts for generations.
The demolition is part of a $5.28 million land acquisition project aimed at converting the 15-acre site into permanent open space. Brookhaven officials said the project is funded 75% by the town and 25% by Suffolk County, with a $75,000 budget for the demolition itself.
Officials describe this move as essential in their ongoing efforts to reduce overdevelopment and protect green spaces in the community. “Transforming this site into permanent open space reflects our commitment to land preservation, environmental stewardship, and community well-being,” said Brookhaven Town Supervisor Dan Panico. “This decision honors the past while securing a more sustainable and accessible future.”
Lufker Airport, once a hub for hobbyist pilots and flight training, has a rich history in aviation. Historians note that many notable figures flew from the airfield, including Juan Trippe, founder of Pan American Airways, and actor Cliff Robertson, a frequent visitor to the Hamptons. The site, located at 115 Montauk Highway, was farm land before becoming an airport in the 1940s.
During the 1990s, notable personalities such as John F. Kennedy Jr. used Lufker to escape paparazzi at busier airports in the Hamptons. Former New York Governor George Pataki also landed there in his state helicopter.
Councilwoman Karen Dunne Kesnig, representing the area, praised the initiative. “By partnering with Suffolk County, this important community landmark will forever be preserved as open space,” she said.
Recent Posts
- San Diego Comic-Con 2025: Major Announcements and Celebrity Appearances
- Toronto FC Prepares for Symbolic Match Against San Diego FC
- Von Miller Signs with Washington Commanders to Boost Pass Rush
- Manny Pacquiao Prepares for Comeback Bout Against Barrios in Las Vegas
- MLS and LIGA MX Announce Rosters for 2025 All-Star Skills Challenge
- Portland Timbers Host Real Salt Lake for 10th Anniversary Celebration
- Warren Warns of Economic Risks Amid Trump’s Policies
- Los Angeles Galaxy Seek Revenge Against Austin FC in Upcoming Match
- Pilot Error Suspected in Air India Crash That Killed 260
- New Tax Legislation May Benefit Seniors, Impact Social Security Recipients
- Wake Forest Alum Erin Regan Wins Pat Tillman Award at ESPYS
- Noah Wyle Receives Emmy Nomination for ‘The Pitt’ 26 Years After ‘ER’
- Brad Guzan Returns as Atlanta United Hosts Chicago Fire
- MLS Young Players Shine in Thrilling Matchday 24 Over the Weekend
- Seattle Sounders Face Colorado Rapids in Crucial Match Tonight
- Alex Morgan Shines in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition
- Gabby Thomas Stuns at 2025 ESPY Awards in LA
- Auburn’s Malcolm Simmons Arrested on Domestic Assault Charges
- USA Soccer Team Attempts to Lure Ralph Orquín Amid MLS Interests
- Russell Wilson Finds New Hope With New York Giants