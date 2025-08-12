Brooklyn Beckham Celebrates Vow Renewal with Nicola Peltz

Los Angeles, CA – Brooklyn Beckham, the CEO of Cloud23 and son of famous couple David and Victoria Beckham, recently celebrated a vow renewal ceremony with his wife, actress Nicola Peltz, marking their enduring commitment to each other.

In an interview published by PEOPLE, Brooklyn Beckham, 26, shared details about the intimate event that took place on August 2. He described the ceremony as ‘beautiful’ and expressed that he could renew his vows with Peltz every day. ‘We just wanted a really beautiful experience—a really cute memory,’ he said.

Brooklyn noted the significance of finding a lifelong partner, stating, ‘I think the most important thing that someone can do is find that person that they’re going to spend the rest of their life with. It definitely shapes you as a person.’ He mentioned that married life with Nicola feels like ‘a never-ending play date.’

At the vow renewal, Brooklyn reflected on his original vows, hinting that the renewal vows were longer. He shared that he plans to add them as a new tattoo.

When talking about their daily life, Brooklyn explained that he and Nicola prefer staying home. ‘We don’t like to go out for dinner, really,’ he said. ‘When we are together, which is a lot of the time, we just hang out with our four dogs and drink wine at home.’

The couple began dating in 2019, made their relationship Instagram official in January 2020, and got engaged just seven months later. They tied the knot in April 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. Their recent vow renewal comes amid speculation about family tensions, but Brooklyn maintains that Nicola is his top priority.

Brooklyn’s career path has also taken a creative turn, as he recently launched his own hot sauce brand inspired by his love of cooking. He shared how Nicola encouraged him to pursue this passion, adding, ‘I’ve always been a massive foodie…I cook for my wife, cook for my dogs, cook for my friends.’ Brooklyn indicated that he enjoys hosting, often preparing meals for guests, with spaghetti bolognese being a favorite.

As for their vow renewal, Brooklyn hopes it will serve as a ‘meaningful memory’ for both of them, celebrating their love and commitment.