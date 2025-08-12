Brooklyn Beckham Shares Touching Vow Renewal Moments with Nicola Peltz

Los Angeles, CA – Brooklyn Beckham recently celebrated a significant milestone with his wife, Nicola Peltz. The couple renewed their vows on August 2, 2025, marking their three years of marriage.

Brooklyn, 26, shared his feelings about the ceremony with PEOPLE during an event he hosted on August 6. “It was beautiful,” he said. “We just wanted a really beautiful experience—a really cute memory.” He also excitedly noted, “To be honest, I could renew my vows every single day with her.”

Married life, according to Brooklyn, is like “a never-ending play date.” He shared that he and Nicola, 30, prefer spending time at home with their four dogs rather than dining out. “We don’t like to party or anything like that. When we are together, which is a lot of the time, we just hang out and drink wine at home,” Brooklyn explained.

The couple began dating in October 2019 and got engaged in 2020. Brooklyn reflects on their relationship, saying, “I always got so much rubbish because I didn’t find what I loved, work-wise, until I was 21 or 22.” He credits Nicola for influencing his successful venture into the hot sauce business, which launched in 2024.

Brooklyn’s love for cooking is evident as he describes his passion for hosting gatherings. “I’ve always been a massive foodie,” he said. “My go-to meal to make for guests is spaghetti bolognese, and I add a whole bottle of red wine.” He emphasizes that creating a warm atmosphere with candles and music is essential when hosting.

The recent vow renewal ceremony was officiated by Nicola’s father, Nelson Peltz, and attended by her immediate family. Brooklyn’s parents, David and Victoria Beckham, were notably absent from the event, adding to ongoing speculation about family tensions.

Brooklyn described the vow renewal as a cherished event that honored their commitment. "It definitely shapes you as a person."