Brooklyn Lawyer Offers Support for Car Crash Victims

Brooklyn, NY — Brooklyn car accident lawyer Samantha Kucher is advocating for victims of traffic crashes. As the founding attorney of Kucher Law Group, Kucher’s mission is to provide strong legal representation to those injured in accidents throughout Brooklyn.

With over 3,000 motor vehicle collisions reported in Brooklyn by the NYPD in December 2024, Kucher emphasizes the increasing risks associated with rising traffic congestion. She aims to help injury victims assert their rights while navigating the complexities of the legal system.

“There’s no such thing as a minor accident when you’re the one injured,” Kucher stated. Victims often face issues such as medical bills, lost income, and insurance companies trying to minimize settlements. Kucher’s team assists clients in understanding their rights and exploring legal options.

Kucher highlights New York’s no-fault insurance laws, which can complicate claims. These laws are intended to simplify compensation for accident victims but can leave individuals with limited benefits, particularly if they suffer severe injuries or the at-fault party lacks insurance.

Brooklyn is home to dangerous intersections. Kucher’s law firm is familiar with local streets, using traffic data to bolster cases. “We know the intersections where accidents happen again and again,” she noted, indicating a strategic approach in her legal practice.

Car accidents can result in various injuries. Some victims recover quickly, while others face long-term challenges. Kucher’s team works to document injuries, gather medical records, and calculate damages for affected clients.

One critical recommendation Kucher gives is for accident victims to avoid quick settlements from insurers before fully understanding their claims’ value. Understanding the total impact of an injury is vital for securing appropriate compensation.

Under New York’s comparative negligence law, accident victims can still recover damages even if they share fault in an accident. Kucher aims to minimize her clients’ assigned fault to maximize recovery, particularly in complicated cases.

For severe injuries or wrongful death claims, Kucher and her firm pursue legal action to secure necessary financial relief for victims and their families.

Kucher Law Group investigates all responsible parties, even if the at-fault driver is uninsured, thanks to New York’s mandatory Uninsured Motorist (UM) coverage. This ensures that clients have options for seeking justice.

Timing is essential in filing claims. Victims in New York have 30 days to file a no-fault insurance claim and three years for personal injury lawsuits. Kucher encourages those injured in accidents to seek legal guidance promptly to protect their rights.

The average bodily injury claim is around $24,000 according to the National Safety Council, but claims involving severe injuries can exceed six figures. Kucher’s firm operates on a contingency basis, meaning clients pay nothing unless they win their case.

Legal support plays a significant role in determining the outcomes of injury claims. Kucher and her team are committed to standing by accident victims throughout the legal process, advocating for their rights diligently.

For consultation, potential clients can reach Kucher Law Group at (929) 563-6780.