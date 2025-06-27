Brooks Barnhizer Aims for NBA Draft Selection After Stellar College Career

EVANSTON, Ill. — Brooks Barnhizer, a 6’6” wing from Northwestern University, is a hopeful contender in the upcoming NBA Draft this Thursday night. After going undrafted in previous years, Barnhizer’s chances have improved as he has garnered attention from multiple NBA teams, including the Denver Nuggets, Sacramento Kings, and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Despite the Wildcats’ track record, where no Northwestern player has been selected since Evan Eschmeyer in 1999, Barnhizer’s unique playing style and physical attributes may finally change that narrative. Sam Vecenie of The Athletic ranks him as the 45th overall prospect in the draft.

During his college career, Barnhizer showcased tremendous hustle and competitiveness, averaging 2.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per game in his senior season. His defensive capabilities and 6-foot-11 wingspan make him an attractive option for teams looking for defensive depth and versatility.

“His positional size and length could be valuable, especially when considering how sharp he is on the weak side,” said one NBA scout. “Cleveland needs toughness, and Barnhizer plays with a level of intensity that could help fill that gap.”

However, analysts caution that Barnhizer’s offensive game still requires development. He shot only 26.6% from beyond the arc during his senior season, raising questions about his long-term potential as a three-point shooter.

“While he may not develop into a high-volume shooter, Barnhizer is a team defender who can contribute significantly,” said another scout. “His basketball IQ and physical skills present a solid foundation for a future role on an NBA roster.”

As the draft approaches, speculation remains about Barnhizer’s landing spot. He would likely fit the mold of a two-way player, providing depth while honing his skills in the NBA G League.

With the NBA Draft just days away, Barnhizer’s fate as a professional player hangs in the balance. “I’m looking forward to showing what I can bring to a team,” Barnhizer stated. “Regardless of whether I get drafted or not, my goal is to make an impact.”