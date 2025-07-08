Brooks Houck Found Guilty in Crystal Rogers Murder Case

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – After a 10-year investigation, Brooks Houck was found guilty on charges related to the murder and disappearance of Crystal Rogers, a Bardstown mother of five. The jury reached their verdict on Tuesday after deliberating for four hours, as families of both the victim and the defendants awaited the decision in emotional silence.

During the trial, Brooks Houck was convicted of murder as a principal or accomplice and for tampering with physical evidence. His co-defendant, Joseph Lawson, faced charges of conspiracy to murder and tampering with evidence as well, echoing the same verdict that his father, Steve Lawson, received just weeks prior.

Courtroom tension escalated as the verdict was read at approximately 1:37 p.m., prompting an emotional response from Crystal Rogers’ family. Many gasped, and some began to weep while quietly expressing gratitude, saying, “Thank you, Lord.”

Earlier in the day, jurors had requested to replay testimony from witness Charlie Girdley, who had claimed Joseph Lawson made disturbing statements about eliminating Rogers. Girdley testified that Lawson had mentioned wanting to bury her with a skid steer, a detail that added to the prosecution’s case against the defendants.

Before the jury began deliberations at 10:00 a.m., both defendants’ attorneys argued vigorously against the prosecution’s claims. They contended that the case, marked by a significant lack of physical evidence, represented a misguided attempt to blame Houck for Rogers’ disappearance. Prosecutor Shane Young urged jurors to rely on “God-given common sense” in their deliberation, emphasizing the inconsistencies in Houck’s timeline of events surrounding Rogers’ last known whereabouts.

Rogers was reported missing during the Fourth of July weekend in 2015, and despite extensive search efforts, her body has never been found. The ongoing investigation has led to an extensive series of testimonies during this trial, gathering witness statements over the course of eight days.

As the jury’s verdict marked a significant development in the high-profile case, the emotional aftermath showed the deep-seated impact of Rogers’ disappearance on her family and the community. The sentencing for Houck and Lawson is yet to be determined, as they prepare for the next phase in this prolonged legal battle.